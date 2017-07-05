Young bandits had good jobs, degree

THE three bandits involved in Tuesday morning’s attempted robbery at Republic Bank, Water Street branch were all regular men around the city and one of them- Elton Wray who was killed has a degree in Agronomy which he earned at a university in China.

Citizens have expressed outrage at the actions of the men, but many persons have told the Guyana Chronicle that Wray whose father holds a senior rank in the Guyana Police Force was a known robber. “He was involved in a lot of things…he was following friends,” source at Wray’s work place told this newspaper. The source said Wray 25, of Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD), a China-trained agronomist and former crop extension officer of the National Agricultural Research & Extension Institute (NAREI) was only on Friday last involved in a heated argument at NAREI. “He was requesting a transfer from his department since he is known for having problems with authority at work. He had received multiple negative appraisals at NAREI,” the sources said.

His accomplice, Jamal Haynes, is a staff of Republic Bank and it is believed that James was the one who set up of the robbery due to his inside knowledge of the bank’s operations. He was reportedly captured hiding in a stall at the Vendor’s Mall on Water Street. He ran from the scene with injuries and took off his disguise when the gunshots started. In a statement Republic Bank lauded law enforcement agencies and security personnel for foiling the robbery.

“The Bank extends gratitude to the law enforcement agencies and security personnel for their alert response, which prevented the situation from escalating further,” Republic Bank said in a statement. The Bank’s Managing Director, Richard Sammy, said, “All of our staff have been accounted for and, where required, have received medical treatment. The bandits were unsuccessful in their robbery attempt. Our greatest concern at this point rests upon the safety and well-being of our staff and customers. We have initiated trauma assistance processes for staff and shall continue to work with law enforcement officials in their investigations.”

The Bank has closed its Water Street Branch until further notice and advises all customers that their banking business can be conducted at all other branches.

Meanwhile, social media was abuzz with the incident all day with some expressing disappointment at the path chosen by the young men- at least two of whom had good jobs and careers. Journalist Gordon Moseley in a comment on his facebook page said: ”When all the noise is over, can we get back to talking to our young brothers and sons and friends about the need to be contented. Just this morning on my radio programme, I was talking about young people needing to enjoy life, needing to see the world, if you can’t afford the world, travel around this beautiful country. But do not get caught up in a hype, never believe you have to fit in and always be humble at the level you are at, as you work harder and honestly to achieve more. If you desire more, then be prepared to work more for it. If the one job not paying enough, then get two. But work hard and do it honestly and always remember that life is a sum of our choices.”

Public Relations Consultant, Christopher Chapwanya, also in a comment on his facebook page said “It’s amazing to see some folks playing the depressed youth card, the no jobs card, the poverty card, in a case where, according to reports, most, if not all of the alleged bandits were employed; one with a degree. Can we blame any of the circumstances above, in this case? Is it no longer fashionable to call simple greed and a desire to make fast money; greed and a desire to make fast money?”

Cultural Policy Advisor to the Minister of Education, Ruel Johnson, said “lessons from the robbery today. We live in a society of excess, inequity and impunity. If there is anything we’ve educated young people in over the past decade and a half is that greed is good, the larger you aim for the more you are likely to get away with, and we have a social and criminal justice system that is dysfunctional. For too many of us, the only true way to the good life is via a bad life. There are more examples of that at work than the old bootstrap bullshit.”

Back in May a US$64M Youth Empowerment Services (YES) Project, funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) was launched. The project is aimed at reducing youth involvement in crime and violence. The YES initiative was launched under the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative with the intention of reducing youth involvement in crime and violence in 10 Caribbean countries. Guyana has been chosen to be one of the three “focus group” countries together with St. Lucia and St. Kitts/Nevis.

Finance Minister Winston Jordan had explained that here in Guyana, the necessary interventions will be provided to correct the incidence of crime in Corriverton, East La Penitence, Sophia, Lodge and East Ruimveldt. “These communities were selected based on the findings of studies, which show that they have the highest representations of high-risk behaviours such as incarceration, high levels of youth involvement in crime and violence, teenage pregnancy, youth unemployment, high numbers of drop-outs and significant use of drugs, among others,” the Finance Minister explained. It was noted that this new intervention will build on the achievements made by the Skills for Knowledge and Youth Employment (SKYE) Programme, which assisted significantly in creating alternative opportunities for Guyanese youths who were at risk of becoming involved in a life of crime and violence.