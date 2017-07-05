Bank robber killed

…two others held in attack on Republic Bank

A BANDIT who holds a degree in agronomy was on Tuesday morning shot and killed and two of his accomplices were arrested when they attempted to rob the Republic Bank Water Street branch.

Dead is Elton Wray, 25, of Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD), a China-trained agronomist

and former crop extension officer of the National Agricultural Research & Extension Institute (NAREI). His accomplices have been identified as Jamal Haynes, a Republic Bank staff member of Norton Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown, and Keron Sanders. The police have located Wray’s vehicle, a Nissan Duke PWW 1452 abandoned in the Royal Castle parking lot in South Ruimveldt.

In a statement, Managing-Director of Professional Guard Service (PGS), Sean Kirkpatrick, whose company provides security service for the bank, noted that Tuesday morning three armed men entered the Republic Bank, Water Street Branch before it was open to the public. The perpetrators wore masks, gloves and carried handguns with which they

opened fire on the RBL personnel inside the building. PGS security personnel, who were on site, immediately raised an alarm and Armed Response Teams proceeded to the location. Arriving shortly after the alarm had been raised, the teams assessed the situation and took up defensive positions.

“The gunmen then opened fire on the teams who returned fire, being mindful of the civilian personnel caught in the exchange. Thanks to the prompt support of the Guyana Police Force all three attackers were apprehended and the robbery averted,” PGS stated. “Professional

Guard Services is very proud of all our personnel who through their professionalism and heroism were able to thwart this brazen attack. PGS wishes to commend the personnel of the Guyana Police Force for their outstanding performance and will continue to cooperate with the Guyana Police Force in the ongoing investigation of this incident.”

Police said three firearms, including two 9 MM handguns and one .40 gun were found. The case is being investigated by ranks of the Major Crimes Unit, Criminal Investigation Department. Reports indicate that around 07:10hrs, the bandits gained entry to the lower flat of the bank by entering the southern Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) which resulted in the bank’s alarm being activated. At that time, they were attempting to open several canisters of cash while the staffers were in another section of the bank.

When the alarm was activated, it prompted Professional Security Guards (PGS) into action and there was an exchange of gunfire as the police promptly responded and continued the shootout.

Many of the vendors and bank staff were seen ducking for cover as the robbery occurred. Reports indicate that Haynes was wearing a dreadlock disguise when he was shot in both of his legs. Another bandit fled to a nearby snackette in the Vendor’s Mall opposite the bank,where he tried changing his appearance into one of a chef when he was arrested by police.

“When I look across at Republic Bank I said wow, the line was really long today especially for the senior citizens, then I hear a noise that sound like a gunshot, then I see one of

them come out and start shooting up all over the place like he mad,” One eyewitness said “He was performing to scare people off and he keep licking shots in the middle of the street and then he run back into the ATM.”

The eyewitness further said that the men were dressed in all over black and their faces were covered.

She said the PGS security guards then responded promptly and positioned themselves around the Fogarty’s Department Stores in a professional manner. “I said thank you Jesus when I saw that the police also responded quickly.”

She said one of the bandits then sprinted into the vendor’s mall and fired his gun while a nearby businessman also drew his gun and fired shots in the air to keep him at bay.

She further explained that another bandit held a hostage at gunpoint and walked over with him into the marketplace, when he reached the back of the market at John Fernandes section the hostage was released.

“He then strip off his mask and his Rasta toupee and throw away the gun in the snackette; when I see the young man he look like he came from a proper home from how he dress. There was blood oozing from his feet and nose, then I learn he was a bank employee, police later arrested him,” she explained.

One woman said she was saddened that the young men dared to carry out such a stupid act in the name of greed. “They really thought they could get away with the heist, not when Guyana is so small and police is always on the streets, god place your hands on these young people lives, shield them,” one market

vendor said.

Traumatised staff members and customers were eventually allowed to leave the bank through a shattered door after police secured the area and conducted their investigations as the crime scene was protected by Professional Guard Service (PGS) security guards and armed police ranks. The area was cordoned off to the disappointment of curious onlookers. Forensic investigators were seen marking the locations where over two dozen spent shells were seen. Meanwhile, a car HC 7778 that transported the bandits was detained; its driver had claimed that the vehicle was hijacked, but he was taken into police custody to iron out his alibi.

Divisional Commander Marlon Chapman said one of the bandits was shot and died while receiving attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and others were arrested. He also confirmed that a bank employee was escorted to a police station for questioning.

Republic Bank Water Street branch in a press statement Tuesday confirmed the attempted robbery as staff entered the branch.

The Bank’s Managing-Director, Richard Sammy, said, “All of our staff have been accounted for and, where required, have received medical treatment. The bandits were unsuccessful in their robbery attempt. Our greatest concern at this point rests upon the safety and well-being of our staff and customers. We have initiated trauma-assistance processes for staff and shall continue to work with law enforcement officials in their investigations.” The bank extends gratitude to the law enforcement agencies and security personnel for their alert response, which prevented the situation from escalating further. The bank has closed its Water Street Branch until further notice and advises all customers that their banking business can be conducted at all other branches.