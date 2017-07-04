The truth is out!

–Jagdeo, Ramotar run for cover

Dear Editor,

THE truth is finally out and both men, Jagdeo and Ramotar, are running for cover. Ramotar said: “This is a serious mistake; a definite mistake and makes us look bad.”

Joe Harmon, Minister of State, has put them to shame: “Tell the nation what you all did with the money!”

Joe is on the right track. He did not call them thieves, but when they can’t find the $348B that were given, SPECIFICALLY for Guyana’s sugar industry, then the tune will play.

Ramotar said that he knows that it can’t be right, because he was a Director for more than 10 years on GuySuCo Board, I guess sucking cane, because he can’t remember things that went on in the Industry.

He did not know that Jagdeo was building Skeldon Factory with technical help from the Chinese, rather than from the Indian government.

Did he not know that Gail Teixeira, Clement Rohee, the deceased Attorney-General, Doodnauth Singh and Jagdeo went to India and agreed on a memorandum of understanding to build the Skeldon sugar factory?

Mr. Doodnauth Singh told this writer that Jagdeo reneged on the deal, without informing his PPP colleagues. But Donald Ramotar was on the Sugar Board!

Donald Ramotar did not seem to know also that the EU report that was handed to the PPP regime in 1996, showed that sugar was in rapid decline internationally, and that something had to be DRASTICALLY done to RESTRUCTURE the industry.

But the PPP paid no heed to the warning issued by the EU. According to Jagdeo, as stated in a SN news article, he spent $30B on the dilapidated Skeldon factory, which never grind a single cane, and which remains a “White Elephant”.

Like the sugar industry, the PPP destroyed the rice industry, losing in the process the Venezuelan “rice-for-fuel” market which delivered the highest price for rice, amounting to $9,000 per bag of paddy.

They paid the rice farmers $3,000 and pocketed the $6,000. The FORENSIC AUDIT on the rice industry has resulted in the six persons directly linked to the PPP being charged and facing trial in the Guyanese court for alleged fraud and corruption.

Minister Jaipaul Sharma, the Junior Minister responsible for the facilitation of the the 50 forensic audits ordered by the Coalition Government, has stated repeatedly that it is the biggest corruption scandal the rice industry has ever experienced in its entire history.

There can be no JUSTICE done until all the culprits that were engaged in massive fraud and theft are put on trial, and their wealth, derived by illegal means, are confiscated and they serve appropriate jail sentences.

Regards

M. JINNAH RAHMAN