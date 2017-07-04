Sourcing local labour for oil and gas industry

GUYANESE are not only interested in the oil and gas discoveries and what this industry can mean for the country’s development but also theirs as a source of labour. This well placed position given observations and actual practices in this country where Guyanese labour was not used though constructions were being done for the country and with the citizens’ tax dollars.

One instance that attracted nation-wide condemnation was the building of the Marriott Hotel where the contract was not only given to China but the labour was also sole-sourced from there. What this meant is that not only local labour was deprived opportunity to work but also the wages were not returning into the economy, which is a necessary component in development. Wage investment is done through spending, creation of direct and indirect economic opportunities, and increasing tax revenue.

The outcries by Guyanese, though the PPP/C government sought to make it about race rather than government duty to ensure citizens’ benefit as far as possible, not only through labour but other resources and developmental opportunities available, were well placed. The issue of Marriott has not been singular though it was the most pronounced on. Understandably, after this experience Guyanese are more vigilant in seeking to ensure they are nor denied future opportunities, and where this new industry brings possibilities, not to be left out.

The mobilising fervour that has seen the calls for local opportunities and the several responses by Exxon to hire local talent is encouraging. The placement of advertisements by this company present such opportunities and should be exploited, including establishing the mechanism to provide education and training so Guyanese would not be excluded.

The Government will from this month commence a Quarterly Labour Survey (QLS) in the ten administrative regions. This survey, which will be conducted by the Statistical Bureau, intends to capture men and women age 15 years and older, living in private households, and are part of the economically active populations.

Where its objective is to enable the collection of accurate and updated data on unemployment levels of the economically active, factors supporting job creation and job description, the composition of the labour force in terms of education, gender and other key demographic characteristics of interest and movement of persons between areas, reasons for movement and types of skills lost, such widespread overview could play a tremendous role in national planning.

Every year thousands of children are graduating from high schools and young adults from the University of Guyana. That many among these have felt that sense of hopelessness securing employment because the market is not there, and where some remain unemployed, underemployed or don’t see business opportunities, as others see opportunity only through migration, the under-utilisation and depletion of our human capital has had negative impact on development. While not all the unemployed would be able to find employment in the industry, the more Guyanese employed the greater are the opportunities for other direct and indirect economic opportunities such would present for others.

There was a time when Guyana ran a Labour Employment Exchange, where those interested in work would register and be called when opportunities as per their signalled interest or qualifications exist. Government may find it useful to revisit this model with modification made for the 21st century and in keeping with its programme of national unity and social cohesion. For instance the exchange, set up in each region, can be manned by a national broad based Board providing overarching policy direction.

Building a database off the QLS demographics not only allows for the tracking of movement, but also provides necessary training and education to meet market demands. Undisputedly there are greater benefits to be derived using scientific data to inform planning and decision-making. Non-governmental opportunities can also be created when such data is made possible to better equip the workforce and also as a pool source for recruitment.

The oil and gas industry has its pluses and minuses. In the former instance it brings wealth to the society and people, once properly managed. In the latter it can create conflicts/wars spawned through inequity, exclusion, corruption and reckless use of the environment. There is greater premium seeking to minimise or eliminate the latter by preparing for it, and optimising the former by putting systems in place to make realisable the benefits.