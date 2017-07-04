Republic Bank lauds cops, closes bank

Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited has lauded law enforcement agencies and security personnel for foiling the attempt of five bandits to rob the bank earlier today.

“The Bank extends gratitude to the law enforcement agencies and security personnel for their alert response, which prevented the situation from escalating further,” Republic Bank said in a statement. One bandit was shot dead and another wounded. Three others were captured. In confirming the attack on the bank, Republic Bank said there was an attempted robbery at its Water Street Branch, Georgetown, early this morning, July 4. The attempt was made as staff entered the Branch.

The Bank’s Managing Director, Richard Sammy, said, “All of our staff have been accounted for and, where required, have received medical treatment. The bandits were unsuccessful in their robbery attempt. Our greatest concern at this point rests upon the safety and well-being of our staff and customers. We have initiated trauma assistance processes for staff and shall continue to work with law enforcement officials in their investigations.”

The Bank has closed its Water Street Branch until further notice and advises all customers that their banking business can be conducted at all other branches.