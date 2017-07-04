Nandlall was tipped off

–on planned search for law books

THE police have confirmed that someone did tip off People’s Progressive Party MP, Anil Nandlall of a planned search on his premises for law books he allegedly stole before leaving office as attorney-general.

In responding to an article in the Guyana Times under the caption, “Did SOCU hoodwink Chief Magistrate?” the police have clarified that on Tuesday June 27, 2017, officers of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) were to conduct a simultaneous search of residences under the control of the former Attorney-General, Mr. Mohabir Anil Nandlall in an ongoing effort to recover the 14 Law Reports of the Commonwealth he allegedly stole prior to demitting office in 2015.

“These searches were abandoned after Nandlall was apprised of the pending searches,” the police have said.

According to the police, the public should be informed that in May, 2017 the Honourable Acting Chief Justice, Roxanne George-Wiltshire had granted a Conservatory Order restraining Officers from the Special Organised Crime Unit from executing a warrant, searching and seizing ‘Commonwealth Law Reports’.

“The Force wishes to advise the Public that the publications being sought by the Guyana Police Force are fourteen (14) ‘Law Reports of the Commonwealth’ which were not the subject of the Conservatory Order issued by the Acting Chief Justice, and which is the subject of criminal charges against the former Attorney-General of Guyana.”