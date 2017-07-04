LIVE COVERAGE OF OPENING CEREMONY: CARICOM HOGM

Guyana Chronicle will bring you live the Opening Ceremony for the 38th CARICOM Heads of Government meeting from 17:00h (5 p.m) at the Grenada Trade Centre, St. Georges.

The proceedings will also be streamed Live on the CARICOM Face Book page – https://www.facebook.com/caricom.org/ and the CARICOM News Blog, CARICOM Today – http://today.caricom.org/

The Opening Ceremony will be addressed by:

Incoming CARICOM Chairman, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell of Grenada

Outgoing CARICOM Chairman, President David Granger of Guyana

New Prime Minister of The Bahamas, Dr. Hubert Minnis

New President of Haiti, Mr. Jovenel Moise

CARICOM Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque