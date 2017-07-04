Kuru Kururu man in custody

–following Soesdyke-Linden Highway fatal accident

A 45-year-old driver is in police custody following a fatal accident on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway on Sunday night which claimed the life of an unidentified male pedestrian of East Indian descent.

According to the police, their investigations have revealed that at around 22:30hrs on Sunday, the driver of Motorcar HC 6634 was proceeding south along the western carriageway of the Highway when the pedestrian, who was shirtless but clad in a pair of black long pants, suddenly ran across the road from west to east into the path of his vehicle.

As a result of the impact, the pedestrian received injuries to his head and body. He was taken to the East Bank Demerara Public Hospital at Diamond, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is at the Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting identification and post-mortem.

The driver, meanwhile, who reportedly resides in Kuru Kururu, on the lower Soesdyke-Linden Highway, was given a breathalyser test and no blood alcohol was found.