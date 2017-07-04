Fire guts Meten-Meer-Zorg house

–no-one injured, as no-one home at the time

FIRE of unknown origin on Monday night gutted a Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Demerara home.

Reports are that the fire was observed at around 20:30h at Lancelot Ross’ home at Back Street, Meten-Meer-Zorg.

The man’s wife, Patricia, told this newspaper that no one was at the house at the time, as both she and her husband have been staying in Tuschen, a few villages away, since she is not well.

She said her husband left the Meten-Meer-Zorg house at around 17:00h after feeding the dogs.

She also said that the house was not connected to the electricity grid, and as such she cannot fathom what could have caused it.

Members of the Guyana Fire Service reportedly arrived at the scene some 30 minutes after the house was gutted.

The matter is being investigated by the fire service.