Bandits fire shots at bank staff

…had entered bank before it opened

Three of the bandits who attempted to rob Republic Bank on Water Street this morning had entered the bank before it was opened to the public, Professional Guard Service, which provides security at the premises said.

The bandit killed in the incident, Elton Wray has a degree in agronomy which he obtained studying in China. Wray also previously worked at the National Agricultural Research & Extension Institute (NAREI).

Meanwhile, in a statement Managing Director of Professional Guard Service, Sean Kirkpatrick in recounting the incident said three armed men entered Republic Bank, Water Street Branch before it was open to the public. The perpetrators wore masks, gloves and carried handguns with which they open fire on the RBL Personnel inside the building. “PGS Security Personnel who were on site immediately raised an alarm and Armed Response Teams proceeded to the location,” Kirkpatrick said.

He said arriving shortly after the alarm had been raised the teams assessed the situation and took up defensive positions. “The gunmen then opened fire on the teams who returned fire being mindful of the civilian personnel caught in the exchange. Thanks to the prompt support of the Guyana Police Force all three attackers were apprehended and the robbery averted,” Kirkpatrick recounted.

He said PGS “is very proud of all our personnel who through their professionalism and heroism were able to thwart this brazen attack. PGS wishes to commend the personnel of the Guyana Police Force for their outstanding performance and will continue to cooperate with the Guyana Police Force in the ongoing investigations of this incident.”