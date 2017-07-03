Why no police statement on Leopold Street incident

Dear Superintendent Ramlakhan,

I HOPE this email finds you well. It has come to my attention via multiple social media videos that an operation was carried out by ranks of the Guyana Police Force in the Leopold Street, Werk-En-Rust area a few days ago.

A youth, Akeem Rajkumar, of Leopold Street was apprehended, according to reports. The social media videos to which I refer show one officer stomping Rajkumar about his body as he sat in the middle of the street surrounded by quite a few heavily armed officers with three vehicles closing off the area.

Mr Ramlakhan, it is alleged that Rajkumar was also shot during the ordeal. It is further alleged that he was shot by a police rank. What is purported to be the entire ordeal was reported in the Kaieteur News, June 29 online edition under the headline, “Leopold St man shot while trying to disarm cop.”

The article noted, “When this newspaper visited the hospital yesterday (June 28), he [Rajkumar] was being treated, under police guard…”

To the best of my knowledge, no press release has been disseminated from your office to the effect of what transpired on that day. I know the Police PR Unit is usually prompt in disseminating such information, including whether the suspect was charged, and their medical condition in the face of a shooting allegation.

I, and I presume my media colleagues also, would be extremely grateful for an update on this matter.

Warmest,

Derwayne Wills

Freelance Journalist