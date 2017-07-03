Music programme rolled out in Linden

THE Christian Development Foundation (CDF) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the Regional Democratic Council of Region 10 has launched a music and arts programme that will benefit schools and communities across Linden.

The aim of the programme is to reinvigorate the music legacy that Linden had of producing excellent music from the many bands that were birthed out of the town.

Musical instruments including guitars, were handed over to the several groups and overseers and trainers of the groups were given their assignments.

Renowned saxophonist, Pastor Richard McDonald and other musicians have committed themselves to training the youths in the art of music. The programme will also incorporate music teachers across Linden who are also in need of training.

Region 10’s music coordinator Simone King revealed that in 2015, nine primary schools commenced the primary music programme, which has reaped many benefits since scores of students are now versed in both the practical and theoretical aspects of music.

The programme also prioritises the learning of national and folk songs.

“The children would have embraced the programme, it came as a breath of fresh air,” King said, adding that the region had held a regional primary and nursery choir competition.

While there are many loopholes still left in the programme, King welcomed this new initiative rolled out by the CDF, which will indeed improve music programmes in schools.

Regional Chairman Renis Morian, who is also chairman of the CDF, said the programme was made possible by the Education Ministry which donated most of the instruments, as well as Bosai Minerals Incorporated and other stakeholders in Linden.

Seeing the decline in music, Morian, who is also a musician, said this had motivated the CDF to launch the programme.

“When we look at what has happened in Region 10, the loss of bands, we need to move to restore,” he said.

Edgar Henry of the Guyana Cultural Association of New York encouraged the trainers to allow the children to be creative and to keep the youths involved, since youth is the time to learn.

McDonald reminiscing on the way music used to be in Linden during the 1970s, also stressed that there is a rapid decline which started with a lax attitude from the musicians of today.

“The thing about musicians at that time is that we were very dedicated, we were committed to playing and improving ourselves; today’s musicians are a different breed all together. We would practise late in the night to one and two in the morning,” he reminisced, speaking of the many renowned bands such as the Harvestors, Cannonballs and the Oracles.