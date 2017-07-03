Floods lash Rupununi

–several evacuated, shelters set up

THE overflowing of the banks of the Tabatinga Creek has left the savannahs and several other areas within the Region Nine community inundated.

The overflowing of the river banks is not a result of the rainy season, but due to the backing up of water at Rio Branco River.

Region Nine Mayor Carlton Beckles told the Guyana Chronicle just after an emergency meeting Sunday night that the situation has not yet elevated to a crisis level, but noted that systems are in place to ensure residents are safe.

The mayor explained that the water is rising in Tabatinga, certain parts of Lethem and Culvert City and noted that the flood is occurring in low-lying areas in close proximity to the creek.

Importantly, he noted that those residents who occupy the areas are squatters.

“Most of the persons [affected] are those who would have squatted,” said Beckles, who added that the road leading to the Lethem airstrip is also flooded.

Residents of Tabatinga Drive, he said, have water lodged in their backyards while in the Culvert City area, close to the Moco Moco Creek, also have a similar experience.

A number of persons have relocated to their relatives’ homes as a precautionary measure until the situation returns to normalcy.

“The majority of Lethem is not affected by floodwaters,” the mayor added.

The Region Nine river system is integrally linked to that of Brazil and when there is heavy rainfall in the Amazon, or even in the mountains, that water runs into the Rio Branco River.

The western half of Regions Eight and Nine are drained by the bordering rivers, the Takutu and the Ireng, which flow into the Rio Branco, Brazil, and downwards to the Amazon.

These river basins are over-loaded and have overflowed their banks.

BACK UP

“The water is backing up from the Rio Blanco… the flood has nothing to do with the rainy season in the region,” the mayor added.

Meanwhile, an emergency meeting was convened with the regional chairman, deputy regional executive officer, regional health and environmental officers, the police and the Guyana Defence Force, along with the disaster preparedness committee.

Shelters at Arapaima Primary School, Culvert City Nursery School and the Amerindian Hostel have since been set up in the event persons are to be evacuated.

Mattresses and other items have already been furnished and Radio Lethem 95.1 FM is being used to provide updates and inform residents of the location of shelters and precautionary measures.

Another meeting will be held this morning at 09:00 hrs where all stakeholders will meet and assess the situation on the ground. Beckles explained that all toshaos in Region Nine have reported that farms in the savannahs are inundated.

CUT OFF

The satellite communities of Parishara, Nappi and Hiowa are cut off from Lethem because the access road is almost completely under water.

In the interim, meals and other necessary supplies will be provided to those affected and in need.

“I don’t think the situation is alarming …and I don’t foresee mass evacuation,” said the Region Nine mayor, who noted that today an assessment will be made to see how far the water has risen from last night.

Vehicles have also been made available to assist with the evacuation of residents.

“…from my estimation, what we see tomorrow will give an estimation how serious the situation is,” he said. The overflowing of the Tabatinga River usually occurs approximately every five years; however, the last time there was widespread flooding was 2011.

“It was far [more] serious than this…” said Beckles.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director-General of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Major Kester Craig, told the Guyana Chronicle that the CDC is on standby to deploy a team to Region Nine tomorrow to support the regional operation there.

An aerial reconnaissance will also be done. In the interim, he said assessments are being done on the ground, and monitoring of the situation will continue overnight.

Major Craig noted too that the CDC is in communication with the Regional Democratic Council and all stakeholders and advised them to activate a Regional Emergency Response Centre.