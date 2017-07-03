Approximately $30B not $348.5B

LEADER of the Opposition, Mr Bharrat Jagdeo, MP, who is currently overseas, wishes to reject as a total falsehood the contention being peddled in the media that the European Union (EU) paid to Guyana the sum of G$348.5B as compensation for the 36 per cent cut in the preferential market for sugar.

In fact, the total sum paid to Guyana is approximately G$30B. Indeed, the final installment of G$5.4B, was paid to the coalition Government in October last year.

The sum of G$348.5B is over 10 times the sum actually received by Guyana.

More than G$30B was spent by the PPP/C Administration on the Skeldon factory alone.

The Leader of the Opposition will address this issue more expansively upon his return to Guyana later this week.

