Milerock batters Net Rockers 7-0 to take early lead

ROUND one leaders Milerock FC continued their impressive showing with a commanding victory as they battered Net Rockers into submission.After leading 7-0 at half- time, their opponents failed to find a team to continue in the second half in the Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) / NAMILCO U-17 football championship being played at the Wisburg Secondary School ground.

In fact, Net Rockers who lost their opening game could only muster seven players for the match and after referee Glen Fraser was about to resume play in the second half, they could only produce five players, forcing the game to be abandoned at that stage.

By then Tyrese Lewis had rattled up a hat-trick for the Milerock team, scoring in the second, fourth and ninth minutes. Lorenzo Miller had a brace in the sixth and 23th minutes, while Lennox Rickards and Mario Depaz scored the other goals in the 13th and 34th minutes of the first half.

In the other game played, Amelia’s Ward Panthers and Eagles United played to a 2-2 stalemate after the Ward side had taken the lead in the eight minute through Shane Jackson, and doubled it through Keshon Johnson in the 26th minute.

But Eagles fought back to reduce the deficit when Dereck Kevin netted in the 56th minute and then Shaquan levelled the scores three minutes later in the 59th minute for the 2-2 draw.

