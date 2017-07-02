Beyond the Runway

Climbing mountains, overcoming hurdles

“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy,” Martin Luther King, Jr.

VISITING the house and sitting on the stairs where Martin Luther King Jr grew up in Atlanta was not short of spectacular. The great man with passion and vision who had a dream began with humble beginnings.

He did not live to see America elect a black president, but his legacy will never die.

The next morning my friends Doreen and Dai invited me to climb Stone Mountain, which was a challenge because I am not as fit as I should be. The way we condition our minds is so powerful and it tells a story. People from all over the world come to Georgia for the experience. It also seems to be a popular spot for marriage proposals and we were fortunate to witness one.

Stone Mountain is a quartz monzonite dome monadnock and the site of Stone Mountain Park in Stone Mountain, Georgia. At its summit, the elevation is 1,686 feet (514 m) MSL and 825 feet (251 m) above the surrounding area. Stone Mountain is well-known not only for its geology, but also for the enormous rock relief on its north face, the largest bas-relief in the world. The carving depicts three Confederate figures during the Civil War: Stonewall Jackson, Robert E. Lee, and Jefferson Davis.

As we were on our way to Stone Mountain, I told myself I needed to find a way to get to the top of the mountain. My mind told my body it was possible and my body obeyed. After the first 10 minutes, I was panting for breath and realised I needed to control my breathing. When we got to the first rest stop which was quarter way up, there were so many people. Meanwhile, I was very tired and we are not even half way up!

But I had some water and then said “Let’s go, Doreen.” She looked at me and said, “I did this so many times and you are doing better that me!” When we got to the halfway mark, so many people were telling their walking partners they were turning back, because it was too hard. It reminded me of life, careers, relationships and how it’s always filled with challenges and hurdles. This was definitely a hurdle for me.

Many times we want to quit when things get tough, but sometimes that is when something great is about to happen. Challenges will always be there, but how you deal with them is what really matters.

Try to encourage someone today not to give up, no matter what the circumstances are.

I love this quote I am sharing with you.

“Permanence, perseverance and persistence in spite of all obstacles, discouragements, and impossibilities: It is this, that in all things distinguishes the strong soul from the weak,” Thomas Carlyle

