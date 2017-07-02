By Abdool A. Aziz

THERE was a tragedy off the shores of Saxacalli, Essequibo River, at 04:00hrs one early morning. The private ferry launch hit a submerged piece of timber and flipped over. All the passengers were thrown into the dark, cold water.

A tall miner previously addressed as ‘Redman,’ saw a lady beating the water in desperation. She had no life jacket so he gave her his. A passing boat then came to the passengers’ rescue, but one man was missing –‘Redman.’ He had floated out to sea on survival tactics he had picked up as a boat captain in the hinterland. He floated out with the tide and floated back in.

A fisherman picked him up and brought him to shore. These are his tips to avoid drowning:

1. Never panic

2. Try to be calm and cool

3. Put body in a foetal position

4. Breathe slowly

5. Do not drink water especially if salted

6. Float with the tide

7. Try to inch your way to land

8. Fight sleepiness

9. Duck now and then to avoid sun heat

10. Keep up hope by saying prayers.

Redman was deeply dehydrated. Blisters on his face, feet bloodied from menacing aquatic predators. But he survived and cheated a watery grave. He was deemed a hero. But fate was to play another hand.

Following his recovery from the river ordeal, the miner returned to work on his mining concession in the Potaro-Siparuni region. He operated solo.



The Man Hole

One day while digging for gold, he heard the growl of a tiger. His eyes caught the beast coming at him. He backed away, slipping into a manhole, head first. His head was submerged in a few feet of water. He tried to scramble upright, but couldn’t shift his body. Water entered his lungs and he quickly drowned.

The crows in the treetops told of the tragedy and the body of ‘Redman’ was subsequently pulled out that narrow and steep hole. When the story hit the press, Redman’s photo was conspicuous and his previous brush with death highlighted. The woman he had saved by throwing his life-jacket was horrified at the news. She took charge of his remains. He was survived by his ageing mother who was placed in a nursing home. And the woman organised a campaign to have all holes filled following the search for gold. It was known as ‘Red’s Safety Code.’ As to the tiger, he vanished trying to relinquish guilt, but on a hungry stomach. The big ocean failed to swallow ‘Redman’ but a little mishap can announce your demise.

A few feet of water!