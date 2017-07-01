Thompson remains unbeaten but McLeod stumbles

PARIS, (CMC) – Olympic champion Elaine Thompson shrugged off a lethargic start to storm to victory in the 100 metres at the Paris Diamond League here Saturday.

The 25-year-old survived a couple of false starts to clock 10.91 seconds and cross the line first ahead of Côte d’Ivoire’s Marie-Josee Ta Lou who was timed at 10.96, with Nigerian Blessing Okagbare third in 11.09.

With the win, Thompson remained unbeaten this season and extended her smooth build-up to the IAAF World Championships in London this August.

“The result is not bad especially after two false starts but this was a great preparation for the World Championships,” the Jamaican said afterwards

“Coming straight from the Jamaican trials, it was important to get back to blocks, to stay focused and get as much rest as possible. In this moment I am exactly where I want to be, feeling good, feeling excited with one month to go to the world championships.”

Running out of lane four, Thompson was away sluggishly as Murielle Ahouré of Côte d’Ivoire in line five and Ta Lou, in three, sped to the front.

Thompson found her stride at the half-way mark, however, and powered to the front to clinch victory.

There was also success for her fellow Jamaican Novlene Williams-Mills who captured the 400 metres in 51.03 seconds, ahead of American Courtney Akolo in 51.19.

Jamaican Shericka Jackson completed the podium in 51.91.

There was disappointment though for Olympic champion Omar McLeod who seemed to pull up injured at the back of the field as his Jamaican compatriot Richard Levy raced to victory in a personal best 13.05 seconds.

McLeod had won his earlier heat and entered the final as the obvious favourite but despite being in contention early on, faded badly and finished last.

He was seen clutching the back of his knee afterwards.