– Father of second top NGSA performer

A SHELL gas station pump attendant is thanking the almighty for allowing his daughter to obtain the country’s second highest score at this year’s National Grade 6 assessment.

“I am very proud of my daughter, very proud,” said Sugrim who was overwhelmed with emotions. His daughter Amelia Sugrim was among four other children who secured 523 out of 529 marks at this year’s examination.

The elder Sugrim said he made many sacrifices for his daughter to excel at school and noted that in life, “Sacrifices must be made”. He explained that he chose to send his daughter to the Academy of Excellence, a private institution located in Region Three as his daughter was not motivated enough in the public school system.

Amelia attended public school up until Grade Five when she was moved to the private institution but her father credited work done at home to Amelia’s success, as well as he explained that while the girl was enrolled in the public school system, lots of after school work was done.

“Paying for the fees was a sacrifice,” the proud father told this publication, while noting that he worked tirelessly as a pump attendant to be able to pay for his daughter’s school fees. He said he and his wife poured lots of resources into their daughter.

Sugrim described Amelia as a consistent and persistent child and noted that her academic performance started at the level of nursery school. He said too that there was no need for extra lessons as his daughter was self- motivated and studied on her own.

But notwithstanding his daughter’s stellar performance and dedication, Sugrim thanked the teachers of the Academy of Excellence, who he said worked relentlessly in their efforts to teach and support Amelia.

Cognisant of Amelia’s academic track record of excellence, the father also remarked that the teachers at his daughter’s school were also relentless in their efforts of teaching and supporting Amelia.

Come September, Amelia will be attending Queen’s College.