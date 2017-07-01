Relentless Regal Masters and All Stars script victories in NY

By Inderjeet Persaud in Brooklyn, New York

DEFENDING champions, Regal Masters and their junior counterparts were in top form on Friday, the opening day of the New York Softball Cricket League (NYSCL) Independence/Legend Cup softball tournament.

Both teams scripted contrasting victories, a clear indication of their continued dominance in the sport.

In their opening game, Regal Masters sent the President’s X1 crashing to a ten-wicket defeat. They then turned on the heat on South Florida Softball Cricket Club All Stars (SFSCL), trashing them by 106 runs at the picturesque Canarsie Park in Brooklyn.

Asked to bat first, the President’s X1 were bundled out for a paltry 79 in 19.3 overs. Parsram Persaud (3-10), Larry Singh (2-19) and Mahandra Hardyal (2-16), all bowled a tight line and length, which eventually stifled the opposition batting lineup.

In their turn at the crease, openers Eion Abel and Mahash Chunilall then put together an unbroken stand of 83 in just eight overs for the comfortable victory.

The danger man, Abel stroked seven fours and two sixes in his 42, while Chunilall smashed three fours and two sixes in his unbeaten 32.

Regal Masters then amassed a challenging 175-5 against the SFSCL. The powerful right-hander Fazleem Mohamed mixed tight defence with raw aggression in scoring 53, with five fours and four sixes, while Chunilall chipped in with 36.

Set 176 for victory, the SFSCL melted like butter as the guile of Hardyal (4-19) proved too hot to handle as they were sent packing for 69 in 15 overs.

The All Stars also started their defence in grand style with emphatic victories in the two matches they played at Rockaway.

In the first match against Matia All Stars, they slammed 215-5, with skipper Fazal Rafeek stroking 63 and Richard Latiff hammering 57. In reply Matia All Stars were bowled out for 84. In game two, Regal All Stars upstaged New York Muslim Softball League (NYMSL) by 54 runs. Scores in the match: Ragal All Stars 172; NYMSL 118.

The Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) also fielded two teams in the tournament, but no results were made available to date.

The tournament continued yesterday, and up to press it was confirmed that Regal Masters And Regal All Stars have quified for the semi-finals..

Twelve teams in each category from around the USA, Canada and Guyana are taking part in the three-day tournament, which will conclude today.