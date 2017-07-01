Lights green for Race of Champions Round two

THE lights are green for today’s National Race of Champions Round 2 which is being organised by the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC).

According to president of the club, Rameez Mohamed, all the preparatory works to the track and the surrounding area have been completed and fans can expect a great day of action packed racing.

“I’m actually up here (South Dakota Circuit) at the moment and we had a few last minute things to do. But all in all the track is ready and the spectator areas are ready and we as a club are ready for this race meet,” he stated.

Pre-empting the competition on race day, the GMR&SC boss said, “We’ve got a lot of guys out here doing last minute testing. I think one of the biggest battles that we will see today will be the return of Mark Vieira against longtime fan favorite Andrew King. That should be an exciting battle.”

“Also the group two guys are going to be going at it again, myself included. I think everyone knows how close this group is but for those newcomers, this group is where so many of the rookies and group one drivers step up their game to reach the real competition,” Mohamed added.

“The superbikes are going to be out as well, the defending CMRC champion Matthew Vieira is expected to be back in action tomorrow (Today) against some old foes like Kevin Persaud and the others, but there is going to be an absolute firecracker of a day.”

He is encouraging fans to get to the venue early in order to secure good viewing spots for the day and advised that both entrances to the track– the Linden Highway and the Airport Entrances– have been graded and levelled.

Meanwhile, race time has been set at 08:30hrs.

