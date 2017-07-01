Jeffrey storms Europe with maiden win in Hungary

GUYANESE motoracing driver Kristian Jeffrey continued to fly the Golden Arrow Head high in Europe, picking up his maiden SR3 Radical win in Hungary yesterday.

Jeffrey, who is in Hungary under the banner of the Radical Works team picked up his first top step podium finish at the Hungaroring with an enterprising drive.

Jeffrey spoke exclusively to Chronicle Sport, saying, “I had qualified fourth for race 1 with all the guys ahead of full professional driver. However, I had the pace to stay with them while they were battling, which gave me a good feeling.”

“The race was an hour long and after the pit stop halfway through, we were able to come out P3. I then pushed and put down some decent times while others pitted to move me up the order to P1,” He added.

“At that point, I had 20 minutes to go to push to the end and bring the car home. We made it happen with consistency and good race pace for my first place finish and a first 1-2 finish for the team.”

He is preparing for two more races today at the same venue and with his confidence high, he is poised to produce one of his strongest weekends thus far in the series; having last weekend picked up a second placed finish.