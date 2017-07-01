Hales breaks Lord’s record in Notts one-day Cup final

ALEX Hales’ record-breaking 187 not out guided Nottinghamshire to a four-wicket triumph against Surrey in the One-Day Cup final at Lord’s.

England opener Hales made the highest individual one-day score at Lord’s off just 167 balls as Notts chased 298 to win with 13 balls to spare.

Mark Stoneman had scored an unbeaten 144 off 149 balls in Surrey’s 297-9.

They lost in the final for a third season in a row as Notts won their first trophy since 2013.

Hales, who hit four sixes and 20 fours, and Notts captain Chris Read (58) shared a 137-run partnership for the sixth wicket to guide the Outlaws to victory.

But it had looked like being a day to forget as early as the first ball of the match when Surrey’s Jason Roy, Hales’ opening partner for England, was dropped after edging a simple chance to Riki Wessels at first slip off Luke Fletcher.

The Outlaws also dropped century-maker Stoneman twice and fielded sloppily before recovering to restrict Surrey to just under 300 from their 50 overs.

While Hales dominated from one end, at 150-5, their run chase looked in jeopardy as the rest of the top order failed to provide support at the other end.

But former England wicket-keeper Read joined Hales and struck a run-a-ball half-century to play his part in a domestic final victory in his last season before retiring from county cricket.

