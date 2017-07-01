Grove man charged with armed robbery

A FATHER of two, who is accused of robbing a man of over $200,000 was on Friday charged with armed robbery when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Rabindra Dookwah of Grove Housing Scheme East Bank Demerara appeared before City Magistrate Leron Daly, and was released on $50,000 bail after denying the charge.

Particulars of the charge alleged that on May 24, 2017 on Cornhill Street, Stabroek, Georgetown, Dookwah along with others, while being armed with knives robbed Winston Miller of one: IPhone, LG cell phone and $10,000 cash, totaling $226,650.

The man, who was unrepresented, explained to the court that he has a broken leg and is unable to rob anyone.

Dookwah is expected to return to court on July 13, 2017.