Eastman eases past DeNobrega to win Malta Supreme feature 35-lap race

TEAM Coco’s Hamza Eastman on Saturday eased past his teammate, Paul DeNobrega to clinch the Banks DIH’s sponsored feature event of the 11-race cycle programmme which was conducted by cycling coach Hassan Mohamed around the inner circuit of the National Park yesterday under the sponsors’ Malta Supreme brand.

Eastman, who is currently based in the United States of America where he is training and competing on the US circuit, returned one hour, 21 minutes in winning the 35-lap race and at the same time won seven of the eight prime prizes that were up for grabs. The other prime went to Jamal John who finished third in the event.

Paul DeNobrega placed second in a close finish, while Raul Leaul, Briton John and Silvio Iniss finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

After the fifth lap of the event, Eastman took up the front position and was trailed by DeNobrega, Jamal John, Leaul, Briton John and Iniss in that order and it remained the same for almost the entire race until Jamal John broke from the pack to win the fourth prime prize; this was after Eastman had already won the first three prime prizes.

The leading pack continued to dominate and was never caught.

After the race, Eastman told Chronicle Sport he did not have much competition since most of the top local riders were not a part of the event, which made it easy for him to win.

He said after realizing that there was not any sort of competition, he decided to take a position at the front of the bunch and dominated the event after the sixth lap.

Eastman said his immediate intention is to go back to the USA and improve his bar on that country’s circuit.

Meanwhile, in other results, Nigel Duguid won the 10-lap race for juveniles in 23 minutes 59.53 seconds ahead of Marcus Keiler and Briton John, respectively.

Jonathan Ramsuchit won the three-lap race for boys 12-14 years of age. He was the only competitor.

The five-lap race for veterans under 50 years of age was won by Semin Green. Second was Keith Fernandes while Leer Nunes placed third.

Ryan Canterbury won the five-lap race for mountain bikers ahead of Shewayne Forde. Jared Barrington was the winner of the BMX boys 6-9 years old two-lap event