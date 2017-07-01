Contractor charged with fraud

AN East Coast Demerara contractor was on Friday released on $80,000 bail by City Magistrate Leron Daly after being charged with fraud.

Hardeo Suraj of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara denied that between March 21, 2017 and April 19, 2017 at South Ruimveldt, he converted four Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) cheques valued $900,000 for his own use.

Suraj was given the cheques to complete the construction of a floor belonging to Michelle King. The 40-year-old father of one was represented by Attorney-at-Law. Patrice Henry.

Police prosecutor Tracy-Ann Gittens made no objections to bail.

The case has been adjourned to July 21, 2017.