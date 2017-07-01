$121M for renovation of Supenaam Stelling

GOVERNMENT has green-lighted a sum of $121M for renovation works to the Supenaam Stelling, near Good Hope on the Essequibo River.

The sum was among several contracts which Minister of State, Joseph Harmon announced on Friday, at a post-Cabinet press briefing.

Speaking on the allocation for the Supenaam Stelling, he said that it is one of several facilities which provide a benefit for the residents of Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam). “It is a principle point of entry, particularly for goods and services “, said Harmon.

The Minister of State noted that it is important that the facility is properly maintained as he recalled several years back when the structure was plagued with issues. This resulted in long lines of trucks which were lined up for days while trying to get to and from the Essequibo Coast.

He noted that it is part of the government’s responsibility to provide a reliable form of transportation to citizens. The contract for the works was awarded to S. Maraj Contracting Services.

Other contracts which Minister Harmon announced include:

– The construction of a new store facility for the Ministry of Education at Plantain Walk, Vreed-en-Hoop, to the tune of $17M. The contract was awarded to S & K Construction

– Rehabilitation of sanitary facilities, dormitories and water systems at President’s College – the contract of $26M went to Z&H Investments

-Construction of a new Hand-en-Veldt Nursery School at Mahaica – $19M

-Repairs and maintanenace works at the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) – $20M

-Construction of a new Health Centre at No. 77 Village Housing Scheme, Corentyne – $15M

– Repairs to the Mazaruni wharf and dockyard – $43M

-The Procurement of plant design, supply and installation of water treatment facilities and upgrade of reticulation at Uitvlugt, Diamond and Sheet Anchor ($3.9B). The contract was awarded to Sino Hydro Limited, China

– Works to the Morawhanna wharf in the North West District -$27M