The Comeback Kid!

‘Candy Man’ Hardy makes ring-return against Eric Moon tonight

By Rawle Toney in New York

WITH the legendary Colin Morgan in his corner, Guyana’s Simeon ‘Candy Man’ Hardy will make a comeback tonight after being away from the sport for approximately two years, when he faces American Eric Moon.

The super middleweight fight will take place in Atlanta Georgia, at the famous Buckhead Fight Club.

Moon, 26, undefeated in four outings, winning all of his fights by TKO, is said to be one of USA’s up-and-coming fighters.

Hardy’s last outing in the ring was against Vito Gasparyan when he suffered a Unanimous Decision loss, despite a good showing against the Armenian.

The defeat to Gasparyan was Hardy’s first blemish, which puts his ring-record at 13 wins from 14 outings.

Ten of his wins came from knocking his opponents out, using his notorious right hand.

The 30-year-old Hardy, who hails from Sophia, is tipped to be Guyana’s next world champion.

With constant improvement in the ring since moving to the U.S. he is travelling the path to live up to that expectation.

Before migrating, Hardy had kayoed Iwan Azore to win the vacant WBC Caribbean Boxing Federation (CABOFE) welterweight title at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Hardy’s last fight in Guyana was against Howard Eastman in 2012 where he picked up a Majority Decision win after out-boxing the former Commonwealth middleweight champion.