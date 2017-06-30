Persaud backing youth ahead of second Race of Champions

SUPERBIKER Kevin Persaud has backed his youthful approach as the determining factor when he takes the track aboard his superbike in the second National Race of Champions tomorrow at the South Dakota Circuit.

Persaud, who was part of the team that toured Jamaica recently, is optimistic that there are more podiums in his future, especially with the work he has been putting in locally.

The rider told Chronicle Sport, “I’ve been getting in sessions from the last two Sundays as well as a couple days during this week, and I’m feeling really confident of putting out a good performance this weekend.”

“The bike is working fine, just some suspension tuning, which we have been working on over the past week as we try to get the bike ready and raring to go for Sunday,” he added.

He noted that track-wise, while he has ridden numerous race and practice laps around the South Dakota Circuit, he still feels that practice is one of the key factors for success.

“Competitor-wise, I think everyone is in for a treat on race day and there are obvious reasons why. Guys have been producing the times to show they are putting in the ground work, and that shows that there are threats on race day,” he opined.

Persaud said, however, “I think my edge is that I am willing to go the extra mile, and do what it takes to get the win. I think that will give me the edge over my other competitors.”

His bike is sponsored by Palm Court, Chico Ramas, Motor Trend, R. Kisson Contracting Services and Miracle optical with the number 93 branding.

Meanwhile, all things are on stream for the event, which begins at 08:30hrs.

The sponsors include: Ansa McAl, Prem’s Electrical, B.M. Soat, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Ready Mix, Special Auto, Japarts, Ticket Master, Palm Court, KGM, MAC Batteries, S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies and Construction, L Mahabir and Sons Cambio and Choke Gas Station.