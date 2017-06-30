Saskia Twahir of School of Nations topped this year’s National Grade Six Assessment with 524 marks, the Ministry of Education announced today.
Clifton Bacchus of Mae’s Under 12; Gabriella Roberts, Xiana Chabila of Graham’s Hall Primary; Amelia Sugrim of Academy of Excellence and Antonia Dey of the same school came in with 523 marks. Several other students copped 522 marks, a few with 521, 520 and 519. (Read full story in Saturday’s issue of the Guyana Chronicle)
Nations girl tops NGSA
Saskia Twahir of School of Nations topped this year’s National Grade Six Assessment with 524 marks, the Ministry of Education announced today.