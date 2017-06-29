Three hurt in crash

THREE persons narrowly escaped death on Wednesday afternoon after the driver of motorcar PSS 4096 lost control of the vehicle on the roadway at Happy Acres on the East Coast of Demerara.

Reports are that the driver of the car, a Toyota Premio, was heading west along the roadway at a fast rate at around 16:30hrs. While negotiating the turn at Happy Acres, the man lost control of the vehicle and crashed into an electrical pole on the northern side of the roadway. According to an eyewitness, two women, who were in the car at the time along with the driver, were pulled from the mangled vehicle. The car was resting on its roof when public-spirited citizens went to rescue its occupants.

The impact also uprooted the concrete foundation of the pole as persons noted the fast rate at which the man drove while negotiating the turn. Georgetown Public Hospital officials, who arrived at the scene shortly after the accident noted that the injuries sustained by the occupants of the car were not life threatening. The injured women were taken to the hospital by ambulance while the driver was escorted from the scene by the police. The accident resulted in a build-up of traffic in the area.