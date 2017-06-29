Marijuana-smoking students on police radar

— efforts to be made to stop loitering, indecent behaviour at markets, parks

COMMANDER of “A” Division, Assistant Commissioner Marlon Chapman has taken an interest to address loitering and indecent behaviour of school students at the Stabroek Market and other areas in the city on a daily basis.

He gave the commitment at a stakeholders’ meeting held at the Brickdam Police Station on Tuesday, at which the matter of indiscipline among school children was raised.

The meeting had in attendance representatives from religious bodies, the private sector and civil society and calls were also made for the Ministry of Education to see how it can play a role in addressing the problem.

The gathering also wanted welfare officers to have a presence in all schools.

“Long after 9:30hrs children are loitering around the marketplace and elsewhere instead of being at school where they could qualify themselves for useful service towards our nation,” Pastor Clifton Elias said.

He explained that many children lose out by not attending classes, pointing out that this will jeopardise their future.

Pastor Elias suggested that the Ministry of Public Security and the Education Ministry should join forces to address the unbecoming behaviour.

“There was a time when school children could not have been seen loitering in the city or elsewhere because we had school inspectors in those days, and parents were brought to book when they were found wanting. It is not happening now, and by their (students) misconduct they are preparing more work for the Guyana Police Force,” the pastor explained.

In giving another perspective and observation, Pastor Timothy Norton said many school children have weapons in their possession.

“And another thing is the use of marijuana right around the bus park, the students are indulged after school hours in marijuana smoking and there is need for plainclothes police to visit the area and put them before the court,” Pastor Norton said

The Police is response promised to visits various schools and meet with teachers to address the problem, while noting that the bus park smoking frenzy will be dealt with condignly.

Security consultant, Brian Chin, said although there are many positives regarding the work of the police, there is also room for improvements.

“The Guyana Police Force (GPF) deserves some constructive criticism when they don’t do things as well as they should, but they also deserve some commendation when they do well,” Chin noted.

The security consultant said such forums with stakeholders are essential in formulating systems that are needed to combat the ills of society.

Meanwhile, Traffic Officer, Superintendent Boodnarine Persaud in noting complaints about vehicles with bright lights that are blinding oncoming drivers said, custom lights on cars and trucks are gaining traction throughout Guyana and drivers being caught with lights that are not legal will face the consequences.

“It is an offence and there will be an ongoing enforcement exercise, police cannot apprehend everyone, but we will be continuous and the court will deal with them according to the law,” Persaud said.

Issues were also raised about the route of many of the minibuses and drivers not sticking to such route which promotes lawlessness on the roadways. The Police promised to deal with such issues as the need arise.

Commander Chapman who promised to address all issues raised at the meeting said “the ranks will be dealing with all issues in a professional manner and there will be changes because I have an open door policy, let me know what is going on.”