Three held for slaying of ex-serviceman

A POST MORTEM performed on the body of Trevor Dublin of ‘C’ Field, Sophia on Wednesday gave the cause of death as perforation to the lungs, Commander of ‘C’ Division, Calvin Brutus said.

He added that the post mortem was conducted by government pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh at the GPHC mortuary in the presence of the police.Mr Brutus told the Guyana Chronicle that three persons are in custody assisting with the probe.

The body of the ex-serviceman who was employed at BK International was found at ‘C’ Field Access Road at about 22:15hrs on Sunday night by members of a police mobile patrol.

The body of the 49-year-old bore a single stab wound to the left side chest. A knife and a toque were found in close proximity to the body.A resident of ‘E’ Field, Sophia was initially detained and questioned.