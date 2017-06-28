Settle your accounts- City Hall tells lessees

The Mayor and City Council has advised all those individuals who have leased lands and other facilities from the council to ensure that they settle their accounts for those leases with its City Treasury.

In a statement City Hall said a look at its register of leases revealed that many individuals who are occupying Council’s lands have not paid fees for many years, while others are using those portions for purposes other than the purpose for which they were leased. “In other cases, some reserves have been left to the mercies of stray animals and persons, who have veered off the normal side of society. Those who have not settled their accounts with the council for leases for which they were awarded have up to July 6, 2017 to come in and pay off all monies owing to the council on those leases.”

According to the law, Municipal and District Councils Act, chapter 28:01, if rents or lease fees are owed to the council for any such lands for two months and beyond the Town Clerk must take possession of those lands and any crops or provisions thereon should be sold, the rent or fees or extracted and the surplus returned to the disposed. “Also, the council is contemplating a new approach that will allow Administration to rent instead of lease lands that are within its custody to those, who are desirous of utilizing such lands for economic and related activities,” the City Hall release stated.

“It is the considered view of the council, that in these modern times, and its obligation to provide vital municipal services on an extremely limited budget that this could help garner much needed revenue to allow it to fulfill its mandate to all local communities. Inspectors from the City Engineer’s Department and officials from the Town Clerk’s Department have started to visit various areas to verify those individuals occupying council’s reserves and the purpose to which they have put such areas.”