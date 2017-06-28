Moruca Expo to focus on entrepreneurship

The 13th Annual Moruca Expo Event will take place July 21 and 22, 2017 in the host village of Santa Rosa, Moruca River, Barima Waini, Region 1.

This year the focus would be on entrepreneurship and small business along with the regular activities which have seen some additions, organisers said in a release.

“If you have a soft spot for crabmeat and crabs in the various Indigenous Peoples’ and Guyanese cuisine, then it’s your time to take time off and enjoy the warmth and friendliness of the Lokono, Warau and Carib people of Moruca; you can even head off to Warapoka Village to see the Harpy Eagle and its nest or go fishing in the Baramanni and Waini Rivers; with great scenery and lots to do during your stay, you are bound to leave with lasting memories!”

Organisers have also listed a number of guest houses that will be available and are also looking to have bed and breakfast available as well as hammock and camping arrangements for the outdoors enthusiasts.

Vicentia Guest House-Self-contained rooms- 668-7321

Kumaka Guest House–self-contained rooms -6785298

Julios- 696-0582- self-contained rooms

Home Sweet Home- 693-0582- shared bathroom facilities

Savanna View, 672-2012- shared bathroom facilities

Moruca Expo Committee (6722012) for bed and breakfast, hammock and camping facilities