Miner on bail for allegedly stealing raw gold

CHIEF MAGISTRATE, Ann McLennan, placed a miner on $70, 000 bail when he appeared before her on Wednesday charged with simple larceny.

The allegation stated that Collin Sherwin Jerome of Ameila’s Ward, Linden on June 22, 2017 at Potaro, in the Essequibo River, stole 19 pennyweight of raw gold, property of Adel Patan, valued $190,000. Jerome denied the allegation when it was read to him.

Police said that on the day in question Patan had just finished burning the raw gold and left it and went to have a bath. Jerome was seen taking the gold that Patan had just burnt and running away. Patan subsequently made a report to the police. Jerome was later arrested and searched by the police and 5.7 pennyweight of raw gold was recovered on his person. The matter was adjourned to July 18 and transferred to the Madhia Magistrate’s Court.