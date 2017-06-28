CARIFESTA XIII participants announced

The names of the Guyanese participants who will represent the country at the culturally explosive Caribbean Festival of Arts (CARIFESTA) XIII in August has been announced by the Ministry of Education’s Department of Culture.

The thirteenth edition of this festival is being held from August 17-27, 2017, under the theme: “Asserting Our Culture, Celebrating Ourselves”.

According to the Department in a statement, the 70-member official contingent wing out to Barbados on August 16 under the theme ‘Guyana an Emerging Green State: As We Assert Our Culture and Celebrate Ourselves’.

To ensure this goal is realized, the Culture Department said that a meeting was facilitated on Monday and reports on the auditions/jurying process for selection were presented along with updates on logistics and codes of conduct.

The meeting was attended by convenors of the various categories and Education Minister Nicolette Henry, Director of Culture and Head of the Delegation, Tamika Boatswain and National Events Coordinator, Lt. Colonel Godfrey Bess. Also in attendance were Linda Griffith, Vivienne Daniel, Andrew Tyndall, Burchmore Simon, Jubilante Cutting, Penelope Harris, Ohene Koama, Olympia Small-Sonoram, Ivor Thom, Margaret Lawrence, Al Creighton and Patricia Helwig.

According to the statement from the Department, Ms. Cutting, Convenor for Film and Animation shared that for the Film and animation team only Bonny Alves and Michael James responded to the public calls for submission. She said that she reached out to studios and animators who subsequently submitted their work and ultimately, seven pieces were selected. For film, Cine Guyana submitted eight films which will all be taken to CARIFESTA XIII in addition to two independent films produced by local filmmaker Kojo McPherson.

It was announced by the Department that the Fashion sub-contingent will be headed by Mrs. Small-Sonoram and will feature approximately five sets of creations from various designers.

In relation to craft, Mrs. Patricia Helwig who is the convenor informed the meeting that after judging the submissions, eight designers’ works will be representing Guyana officially in the areas of Craft/Home Décor. Additionally eleven other booths were paid for by private individuals bringing the total representation to 15 persons in the area of craft.

Meanwhile, music convenor, Andrew Tyndal announced that a band of 13 steelpan players will represent Guyana under the Performing Arts banner. These individuals it was told, comprise winners of the minor categories of the 2017 Republic Bank Steel band Pan-O-Rama competition who have been rehearsing since March of this year.

With regards to drumming, the Culture Department said that two groups, Otishka Drummers and Subraj Tassa Group, auditioned and two drummers from each group were selected.

In relation to dance, a team of 12 dancers was chosen by the judges and will be paid for by the Government, while an additional group of nine is raising funds to be part of the total dance contingent.

For drama, “Masque” which was and directed by Subraj Singh, will be the signature dramatic item and will be performed by eight members of the National Drama Company (NDC), supplemented by other NDC members who are also raising funds. The play won Best New Guyanese Play, Open Short category in the 2016 National Drama Festival.

Speaking for the Literary Arts, convenor Ruel Johnson informed the meeting that six applicants submitted works to three judges. He said that initially, three persons were shortlisted and of these three, one applicant opted out because of other commitments.

As such, Johnson said that the person who ranked fourth after the judging, was then elevated to the final list. Guyana will be represented in Literary Arts by four persons led by Johnson who is a winner of the Guyana Prize for Literature.

A public showing of the programme planned for Guyana Night is slated for August 11 at 20.00hrs at the National Cultural Centre.

See full list of participants below: