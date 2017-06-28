14 cases of sexual assault on teens in Bartica

…police say issue needs holistic effort

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) says a holistic effort is needed by key players and stakeholders in society to address the issue of rape and sexual exploitation of teenage girls which were reported as being prevalent in the town of Bartica.

The police, in response to an article which the Guyana Chronicle published on Wednesday in which the issue was highlighted, noted that force has been working in tandem with the Child Care & Protection Agency (CC&PA) along with school welfare officers in an effort to eliminate the problem.

The police said that for the year, a total of fourteen reported cases of sexual assaults committed on females in the Region Seven town. The police said that ten of such matters are currently before the courts; one was dismissed for want of prosecution, two were sent to legal advice and in once case a suspect is being sought. The force said it acts on information or complaints it receives in such matters.

The police noted that the Divisional Commander and key personnel under his command have embarked on a number of community outreaches and Social Crime Prevention Programmes targeting Bartica and the mining community of Itabali among others. It said that the aim of such activities is to sensitise especially young people of the ills of society and the importance of living healthy and productive lives.

Such activities have so far yielded much success, the police said, noting that these include the formation of youth groups, Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) programmes , reduction in cases of teenage pregnancy , as well as improved public /police relations, among others.

Residents of Bartica expressed disgust over a prevailing situation of sexual exploitation in which teenage girls as young as 13 are being gang-raped, some even drugged with ecstasy, by a group of men in the area. The Guyana Chronicle was alerted by a post on social media by a Bartica man Tuesday highlighting what he called the “real dangers” faced by young women, whom he listed as “13, 14, 15 year-old schoolgirls”.

President of the Guyana Women Miners Organisation (GWMO) Urica Primus, who is also a Bartician, expressed disgust and said the issue is not a new one. She told the Guyana Chronicle that rape in the mining town is on a steady increase, but few persons report cases, since many of such cases end prematurely. Bartica Mayor, Gifford Marshall Tuesday afternoon confirmed the reports to be true. Marshall said his office is aware of the situation and has launched an investigation. He is expected to give a statement on the issue in a few days after he would have gathered adequate information.