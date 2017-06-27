Shane Ally to debut Lotus Elise at Race of Champions

SUNDAY will witness the addition of a new member to the group three class, the Lotus Elise under the command of a returning driver, Shane Ally.

Ally, who spoke to Chronicle Sport recently believes that the time is right for his return, adding that the time is right for his return.

“I stopped racing karts to start racing cars, the car was purchased one month after, however we’ve had challenges with rule changes and we rebuilt the car to fit the gp3 class with a different approach; the Colin Chapman Lotus approach.”

“That took a bit longer than anticipated,” he noted, adding that the car is now ready to hit the track.

“The car feels great; I just need my Physical fitness catch up; right now I think the car is faster than I am. When I get back in the zone is when the deficiencies in the car setup will begin to show,” He added.

He noted, “I believe the suspension is an area that will need major time and some tweaking since it was originally setup by Factory LOTUS race team for the car to run a few hundred Pounds lighter than our rules allow;

‘on the other hand- their tracks are smoother and it previously ran slick which provide more grip. So the plan is to use this race meet and maybe the CMRC meets as testing grounds for the November “mother of all meets” races in Guyana,” the driver added.

According to Ally, the feat of preparing the car for this meet was not done without help, adding, “We must Acknowledge Mr Dylan Fields and Industrial Fabrications Inc, Errol TenPow and Shahab (smallie) Ghanie without whose work; mostly subsidized or pro bono the car may never have gotten completed.”

“There’s also also Shivo (Lusignan) Ultimate spray shop who will be doing the prettying up (provided that time allows) and last but not least Total Protection Systems Inc and Anasha Andrew and AlexanderAlly for the finances and support to make it all possible.”

The event is sponsored by Ansa McAl, Prem’s Electrical, B.M. Soat, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Ready Mix, Special Auto, Japarts, Ticket Master, Palm Court, KGM, MAC Batteries, S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies and Construction, L Mahabir and Sons Cambio and Choke Gas Station