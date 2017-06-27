Sangakkara reaches 1,000 first-class runs for season

KUMAR Sangakkara passed 1 000 first-class runs for the season on the way to his sixth century, an unbeaten 180, as Surrey dominated Yorkshire in County Championship Division One.

Only 30 overs were bowled because of rain on day two at Headingley.

But Sangakkara scored 91 of the 122 runs scored in a delayed first hour of play as Surrey raced from their overnight 374-6 to 516-7 declared.

Yorkshire reached 27-1 in 10.5 overs before the rain returned.

The hosts lost opener Adam Lyth, leg-before to Sam Curran, in the eighth over of their reply, while England Test captain Joe Root ended the day unbeaten on 12.

The day-night match is one of nine being played this week to trial floodlit championship cricket featuring a pink ball.

Sri Lanka great Sangakkara, 39, reached his century off 136 balls and his 150 off only another 28, hitting 21 fours and four sixes in total.

He shared a 158-run stand for the seventh wicket with new England T20 international Tom Curran (44) to ensure maximum batting bonus points.

His 1000th championship run of 2017, making him the first to achieve that feat in English cricket this summer, came with a four off Tim Bresnan.

Sangakkara, who played 134 Tests for Sri Lanka between 2000 and 2015, scored the 100th century of his career this month.

Yorkshire assistant coach Rich Pyrah told BBC Radio Leeds:

“Kumar obviously played really well, but I didn’t think we hit our lengths as consistently as we can. It’s a little bit frustrating.

“We know how important the new ball is with the pink one before it gets soft. We were inconsistent and let him get away again.

“But he’s a class player. When he’s playing like that at the end, it’s very difficult to stop him scoring.”

(BBC SPORT)