Region 2 dominate Day of Sports at Lake Mainstay

By Elroy Stephney

DESPITE unfavourable weather conditions, Region 2 successfully hosted its day of sports and interaction last Saturday, at Lake Mainstay on the Essequibo Coast.

Among the disciplines which formed part of the day’s activities were 10/10 softball cricket, 5-a-side football and a king dominoes competition involving sister Regions 3 and 4.

The day began with a formal opening ceremony which was addressed by the Regional Executive Officer Derrick Persaud who welcomed the participants as he expressed the Region’s commitment and pride in promoting good working relationships, sharing of ideas, building friendships among the regions and fostering unity as a whole.

The 10/10 softball cricket competition then took centre stage as Region 2 and 3 played for a trophy in the final. Earlier Region 3 defeated a Masters XI from Region 2 by three wickets.

Batting first, Masters XI scored 67-5 from 10 overs with Boodram Laldass striking 31 including 3x4s and 1×6.

In reply, Region 3 despite an early setback rallied to 68-3, thanks to an unbeaten 37 (5×4, 1×6) from Graham Miggins who hammered 21 in the last over to gain a thrilling victory by 7 wickets for the visitors.

In the final which was reduced to 6 overs because of time, Region 2 secured 65-5 with Anthony Persaud top-scoring with 27, laced with 2x6s and Gopaul Deen 16. Region 3 in response lost wickets regularly and were eventually reduced to 47-7 when the overs expired.

Graham Miggins was again among the runs hitting 15. Leg-spinner Hemand Sonina was exceptional claiming a hat-trick to end with figures of 3-6 from his single over while Gopaul Deen took 2-8 from his one over as well, to cap a fine all-round display.

In the other disciplines, Regional Accounting Unit, Region 2 won the 5-a-side football against their Drainage and Irrigation counterparts, 4-0.

The 30-minute affair saw a hat-trick from captain Jermain Springer who scored in the 4th, 9th, and 17th minutes of the game. Completing the score line was Yattesh Wickham who found the net in the 28th minute to seal victory for the office boys.

Meanwhile the king dominoes was won by Jason Fredericks who marked 12 games to be crowned King. At the presentation, trophies were presented to Region 2 as the winners of the cricket competition while Region 3 received the prize for the runners-up.

Gopaul Deen of Region 2 was adjudged man-of-the-match in the final while Graham Wiggins of Region 3 collected the trophy for the batsman scoring the most runs in the final. Leg-spinner Hemant Sonina from Region 2 copped the prize for the bowler with the most wickets including a hat-trick.

Trophies were also given to the RAU football team for winning the title while Jason Fredericks collected the trophies for winning the king dominoes competition and scoring the most sixes.

Gracing the occasion were the Regional Chairman Devanand Ramdatt, Regional Vice-Chairman Nandranie Coonjah, Deputy Regional Executive Officer Roopkumar Persaud, Principal Personnel Officer Bibi Rameeza Mullah, Member of Parliament Hemraj Rajkumar, RDC Councillors, staff of the various participating regions and special invitees.

The organisers have undertaken to make the event an annual one with Region 2 expected to pay a return visit to Regions 3 and 4 next year. The Regional Administration, Region 2 sponsored the day of activities.