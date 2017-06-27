Over 30 players turn out for Bartica TT tourney

ST ANTHONY’S Primary student Eugene Baptiste took down Rhys Belle 11-4, 11-8, 11-8, to win the Boys’ final while Two Mile Primary’s Ashley Arthur picked up the Girls’ win last Saturday in the Primary and Secondary Schools Novices Table Tennis Tournament, organised by the Bartica Table Tennis Steering Committee at the Bartica Community Centre.

Over 30 players from across six schools participated in the tournament, cheered on by their parents and teachers who turned out in their numbers to support.

The tournament was sponsored by the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), in collaboration with the National Sports Commission (NSC), and marked the return of table tennis to the region after a long absence. Teachers and parents supported their children, the steering committee and the development of the sport.

Baptiste had made his way to the final after earlier ousting Yohance Prowell 3-0 and Belle got past Romain Dower 3-0.

Other players who had reached the quarter-finals were Reon Hall, Jaswan Seenarine, Simon Phillips and Adrian Bobb.

On the distaff end, Arthur was too much of a challenge for Kristie Rambharat, winning 11-4,11-5,11-7 to champion the category.

For the secondary school category it was Emanuel Atherley who defeated Tyrese Gomes to take a 11-4,11-7,11-5 win in the final. Atherley had beaten Keenan Harper 3-0, and Gomes had defeated Sean Jones (3-2).

Others who reached the quarter-finals were Harper, Jones, Wesley Franklin, Justin Rambharat, Clason Clemenson and Marcus McKenzie

The players were presented with their prizes at the end of the event. NSC Administrator Mr Gervy Harry urged parents to continue to support the young players as they strive for success in the sport and reiterated the need for sports expansion outside of Georgetown..

This he said can be done through schools hence more teachers should be trained in the sport.

He also assisted with the presentation of prizes and congratulated the steering committee for a job well done.