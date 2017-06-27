Former CONCACAF boss allowed to travel freely within U.S.

EMBATTLED former CONCACAF president Jeffrey Webb will be allowed to travel freely within the United States following a successful appeal to a U.S. district court.

Webb, who is facing seven counts of criminal conduct, has been under house arrest at his home in Loganville, Georgia since September 2015.

Initially the former CONCACAF boss was not allowed to be more than 20 miles from his home, but saw those restrictions eased in May of last year when he was allowed to travel 50 miles between 08:00hrs. and 17:00hrs. seven days a week “for the purpose of running errands and to facilitate care of his infant son”.

Webb, who was granted a fifth delay of sentence last week and is now scheduled to face the court in January 2018, has been granted further leniency and will be allowed to travel during the period, subject to the approval of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The former CONCACAF boss was also granted leave to travel to relatives’ homes within the state of Georgia during the period, again with the permission of federal authorities.

The 52-year-old is also expected to relocate within the state after putting his Loganville mansion up for sale, with proceeds expected to go the United States Federal Government as part of a plea deal.