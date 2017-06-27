FIFA Goal Project renamed in honour of late JFF president

THE FIFA Goal Project in Jamaica situated on the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus was on Monday officially renamed the University of the West Indies/Jamaica Football Federation/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence in honour of the late president of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF).

Captain Burrell died on June 6 in the United States after a year-long battle with cancer.

Pro-Vice Chancellor and Principal of UWI Mona Campus, Professor Archibald McDonald, revealed during the unveiling ceremony that the Centre of Excellence will be incorporated into the soon-to-be established Faculty of Sport and will offer courses for local coaches and players.

The ceremony was attended by several stakeholders in Jamaican football as well as former Technical Director Rene Simoes under whose guidance Jamaica qualified for the FIFA 1998 World Cup in France to become the first nation from the English-speaking Caribbean to do so.

The renaming ceremony forms part of a series of activities aimed at honouring the legacy of the late JFF president whose body lay in state at the National Arena in Kingston yesterday, June 27. No pictures were allowed to be taken during the event that took place between 10:00hrs and 14:00hrs (11:00hrs to 15:00hrs ECT).

A Thanksgiving Service will also be held at the National Area today, starting at 10:00hrs (11:00hrs ECT) where a number of local artistes will deliver musical tributes.