Bolt unsure of exact retirement date

WORLD’S fastest man Usain Bolt will step away from the sport of track and field by the end of season, but his exact retirement date remains shrouded in mystery.

The 30-year-old is certain that the London World Championships will be his final appearance at a major games, but has admitted he could still continue the farewell tour at one or two meets after that.

“We haven’t fully made up our mind on what we’re doing yet,” revealed Bolt, who had previously suggested the 4x100m relay final on August 12 could be his final competitive race on a track anywhere.

The dominant Jamaican sprinter, often plagued by injury, has typically competed in only a handful of races over the past several seasons and in several cases has closed the period following a big win at a major championship.

The athletics calendar is normally significantly thinner at that time of year, but Bolt has, on occasion, gone on to make his final appearance of the year at the Brussels Diamond League meet.

The sprinter was, however, quick to point out that the decision was not one that required primary focus at the moment.

“I’m not worrying about that until the World Championships or at least getting close to it,” Bolt said.

(Sportsmax)