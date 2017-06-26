Woman shot as husband ‘cleans’ gun

A 50-YEAR-OLD housewife of Bougainvillea Park, East Bank Demerara was shot to her abdomen when her husband’s licenced firearm accidentally went off early Monday morning in their home.

The incident occurred around 02:30hrs.

The woman is presently a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, in a stable condition.

Police reported that it happened when the couple returned from an outing about 02:00hrs after which the victim went to the shower and on entering their bedroom she heard an explosion, followed by a burning sensation to her abdomen, which began to bleed profusely.

The victim’s sixty-year old husband, who is a licensed holder of a handgun, alleged that he was clearing the weapon when it accidently went off and injured his wife, whom he rushed to the GPHC. He is in police custody assisting with the probe and his firearm is lodged.