Public Infrastructure Ministry helping M&CC with Stabroek lights

THE Ministry of Public Infrastructure has responded to Georgetown Mayor, Patricia Chase Green’s request to estimate the cost of installing LED lights at the entire Stabroek Market Square.

“While we fiddle here with our thumbs waiting for works to be done… since the ministry received that letter, they have already gone into motion and I know they have the money. But at least they would have sent us some response that they have already done the estimate for the lights,” she stated.

The Mayor made the announcement on Monday while addressing councillors at the fortnightly statutory meeting at City Hall.

At the time of the light up last year, then Deputy Mayor, Sherod Duncan said it was time residents and visitors rediscover Stabroek Market as the City ‘peels back the veil.’

Lighting up the site was part of City Hall’s contribution to Georgetown for the 50th Anniversary celebrations, Duncan had told the Guyana Chronicle.

“We might be refining it to show the residents of Georgetown and visitors the beauty of our iconic market. The market’s iconic status was crowded out by the itinerant vending that was the Square,” he said.

He had also said that the lighting up of the market was geared at moving Georgetown forward, while he pointed out that the City needs the support of all for this to happen.

“As we light our market, we ask residents to trust the leadership of the Mayor and City Council, and let’s move Georgetown forward to a place that we can all be proud of.”

The bazaar, which was formerly occupied by illegal vendors, is to be made into a civic square with the installation of a beautiful fountain, among other features, Town Clerk Royston King once said.