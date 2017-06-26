Man killed by ‘threesome’ lovers

A BARTICA man was beaten to death Monday morning on Third Avenue after refusing to leave the scene of a sexual act that was being performed by three persons including a woman.

Police identified the dead man only as “Radika”. According to the police, three persons inclusive of a female are in custody assisting with the murder investigation. The incident occurred between 04:00-08:00hrs Monday on Third Avenue Beach, Bartica.

Investigation revealed that because the victim refused to remove from the beach, the suspects, who were involved in a “threesome act”, allegedly gave him a severe beating. According to police, a public-spirited citizen who witnessed the incident, summoned the police who responded promptly and arrested the suspects and escorted the victim who was in an unconscious state, to the Bartica Public Hospital where he succumbed whilst receiving treatment. The body of “RADIKA” whose address and correct name are yet to be ascertained, is at the Hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.