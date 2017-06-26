Liliendaal deadly crash… Driver charged, granted $20,000 bail

TWENTY- SEVEN-YEAR-OLD Tecona Welcome was on Monday charged for driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol on Saturday evening, when the motorcar she was driving crashed and killed one of the occupants at Liliendaal on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

Welcome, who was represented by Attorney-at-law Nigel Anthony, appeared before Magistrate Alisha George at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge which was read to her. She was subsequently placed on $20,000 bail and will return to court on August 23, 2017 before Magistrate Zamilla Ally.

Meanwhile, in relation to the death of one of the occupants of the vehicle, who has since been identified as Debra Pompey, a post-mortem or autopsy is yet to be done. However, Police Prosecutor David Goodridge has said that a report was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice, while police investigations are ongoing.

On Saturday evening at about 23:40hrs, what was supposed to be a girls’ night ended tragically when motorcar PSS 7195 slammed into a bridge at Liliendaal, ECD, killing one of the occupants, Pompey, of Belle West, Canal Number Two on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD).

According to the police, based on their investigations, the motorcar was proceeding west along the embankment road when Welcome lost control of the vehicle. Among those injured when the car crashed into the southern rail of the westernmost of the two bridges at Liliendaal were 20-year-old Rodlyn Grace of Blygezeight Gardens; 18-year-old Shameica Martin of Beterverwagting, ECD; the deceased’s 26-year-old sister, Tushana Hubbard; and 30-year-old Saskiya Boyer of Lodge.