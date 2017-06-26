GuySuCo to hold consultations in sugar belt

THE Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc. (GuySuCo) will commence a Community Outreach programme for residents in ‘sugar -dependent communities.

Community meetings will be held at the Community Centres in the villages where Estates are located, GuySuCo said in a release.

The first meeting will be held at the Wales Community Centre on 29 June, 2017, and the second at the Uitvlugt Community Centre on 5 July, 2017 at 4:00 pm. The focus for discussion of these meetings will be the ‘Uitvlugt Estate Improvement Programme (UEIP)’ and other matters related to GuySuCo.

On 6 July, 2017, another community meeting will be held at the Enmore Community Centre for residents in Enmore and neighbouring communities. The focus for this and subsequent meetings at Blairmont, Rose Hall, Albion and Skeldon Community Centres will be on the ‘The Role of Communities in Improving Attendance on Estates for the Second Crop 2017’ as well as other GuySuCo related matters.

The aim of this outreach programme is to mobilise cane harvesters, planters and cane transport operators, their families and communities around the importance of improving attendance at all estates in order to sustain the industry.

According to GuySuCo the objectives are to: Create a greater awareness on the need for employees to turn out to ensure that the canes are harvested within the crop; mobilize the residents around Estates to encourage employees to improve attendance; mobilize community leaders and other stakeholders, such as customers, suppliers, government, private and civil society sectors around the importance of improving attendance on all Estates; create a greater awareness of the importance of the sugar industry and GuySuCo to the development of Guyana and the linkages between increased attendance and greater commitment to sustaining the industry and to build greater partnerships and engage more strategically with communities and other partners around estates.